The NCAA will take a more active role in investigating corruption in college basketball after the FBI concluded its investigation on May 8, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

Kevin Lennon, the NCAA's vice president of Division I Governance, said on Wednesday notices of allegations "will be coming" to programs under investigation.

"You don't get in the way of a federal investigation," Lennon said. "Activity was going on during that span that was within our purview, but now that the court cases are done, now we're in a position where you're likely to see notices of allegations going to institutions that have violated NCAA rules, etc. I think you can anticipate notices of allegations will be coming."

Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York won a pair of guilty verdicts against agent Christian Dawkins and Adidas consultant Merl Code on May 8. Dawkins was ruled guilty of bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery, while Code was guilty on conspiracy charges.

May's verdict marked the second jury to find Dawkins and Code guilty since 2018. Both were found guilty on wire fraud and conspiracy counts in October 2018 along with Adidas executive Jim Gatto. Louisville, Kansas and NC State were also implicated in the NCAA's investigation in October 2018.

The NCAA has already launched investigations into the basketball program at Arizona, as well as the basketball and football programs at Kansas.

Lennon said he expects notices of allegations to be issued, "in due time and I think fairly quickly," per Dinich.