Duke, North Carolina and Kentucky had the most players selected in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft with each school sending three draftees to the pros in the first 30 picks.

Three Blue Devils were drafted on Thursday night, with the Pelicans taking Zion Williamson with the overall No. 1 pick. The Knicks selected R.J. Barrett at No. 3, while the Hawks drafted Cam Reddish at No. 10.

Williamson, Barrett and Reddish scored a combined 58.7 points per game this season and led Duke to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. All three players were projected to be top-10 picks and made Duke the first school since 2007–and just the second in the modern draft era–to have three top-10 picks.

North Carolina's Coby White was taken by the Bulls with the No. 7 pick. Senior Cameron Johnson went next at No. 11 to the Suns and Nassir Little completed the three when he was taken with the No. 25 pick by the Trail Blazers.

Kentucky sent P.J. Washington and Tyler Herro back-to-back at No. 12 and 13 to the Hornets and Heat, respectively. Keldon Johnson was the second-to-last first-round pick of the night, going at No. 29 to the Spurs.