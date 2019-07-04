Five-Star Small Forward Jalen Johnson Commits to Duke's 2020 Class

Johnson chose the Blue Devils over Arizona, Wisconsin and UCLA.

By Emily Caron
July 04, 2019

Five-star forward Jalen Johnson announced his commitment to Duke's 2020 recruiting class on Thursday in a video posted on his Twitter account. Johnson is the second five-star recruit to announce that he will play with the Blue Devils and join "The Brotherhood" after high school.

Johnson is ranked the No. 4 overall recruit in the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and the No. 3 ranked shooting guard. The talented wing chose Duke over Arizona, Wisconsin and UCLA.

The 6'8" small forward will join five-star point guard Jeremy Roach—247's No. 18 ranked recruit—in Durham. Roach committed to coach Mike Krzyzewski's 2020 class in May.

Duke still has several more recruiting targets at large, including Walker Kessler, a center, shooting guard Brandon Boston and big man Mark Williams.

