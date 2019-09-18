Five-star guard DJ Steward has committed to playing at Duke University, he announced on Wednesday.

Steward's commitment comes just three days after his visit to the school. The Chicago native was being recruited by DePaul, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, North Carolina and Texas.

"I'll be heading to Duke University to play under Coach K," Steward said. "Me and my family went on the visit this weekend, and it was amazing. We love the principles of Duke and how united Duke was as a program."

All glory to God 🙏🏽... Final destination pic.twitter.com/AEztpjx1eB — DJ Steward (@swipasnipa) September 18, 2019

Steward, a 6'3" combo guard, is coming off a summer where he averaged 22.9 points in the Nike EYBL. Steward shot 48.2% from the field on 276 attempts and 39.2% from three on 97 attempts.

"At Duke we feel like I will be able to get the best of both worlds education wise and on the court playing on the biggest stage possible night in and night out," Steward told 247Sports. “I will get to chase my goals and be one step closer to my dream of playing in the NBA. Also, I will be able to develop as a person off the court as well as a player while playing under the most winningest coach in history, Coach K."

Steward joins top-10 prospect Jalen Johnson and Jeremy Roach as the third five-star to join the Blue Devils' 2020 class.