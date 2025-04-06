Cameras Caught Dawn Staley Having a Really Bad Time on Bench During Loss to UConn
Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks were trying to win their second straight national championship on Sunday, but instead they ended up getting blown out by Paige Bueckers and a very dominant UConn team, losing 82-59 in a national title game that never felt that close.
Staley has built a powerhouse program at South Carolina, winning three national titles since taking over as head coach in 2008.
But she had no answers for the Huskies on Sunday and her frustrations were on full display when the ESPN broadcast showed her having an emotional moment during the third quarter.
UConn's Geno Auriemma now has won an incredible 12 national titles at UConn. It's safe to say these two legendary coaches will have more showdowns in the future, but on Sunday there was not doubt who was the better team.