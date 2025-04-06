SI

Cameras Caught Dawn Staley Having a Really Bad Time on Bench During Loss to UConn

Andy Nesbitt

Dawn Staley was very frustrated during South Carolina's loss to UConn.
Dawn Staley was very frustrated during South Carolina's loss to UConn. / @ESPN
In this story:

Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks were trying to win their second straight national championship on Sunday, but instead they ended up getting blown out by Paige Bueckers and a very dominant UConn team, losing 82-59 in a national title game that never felt that close.

Staley has built a powerhouse program at South Carolina, winning three national titles since taking over as head coach in 2008.

But she had no answers for the Huskies on Sunday and her frustrations were on full display when the ESPN broadcast showed her having an emotional moment during the third quarter.

UConn's Geno Auriemma now has won an incredible 12 national titles at UConn. It's safe to say these two legendary coaches will have more showdowns in the future, but on Sunday there was not doubt who was the better team.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/College Basketball