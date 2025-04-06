Cameras Caught Geno Auriemma, Paige Bueckers Sharing Final Moment on Trophy Stage
The final game of Paige Bueckers's amazing career at UConn under Geno Auriemma was a big one.
The Huskies superstar scored 17 points to help lead UConn over South Carolina in the national championship game, checking one final collegiate bucket list item off before she heads to the WNBA. And after the confetti fell, she shared one final moment with Auriemma on the trophy stage.
As the postgame festitives got fully underway with nets being cut down, cameras caught the final two UConn representatives on the stage where the Huskies got their trophy: Bueckers and Auriemma. The legendary pairing embraced one more time as their success-laden era came to an end.
A defining shot of the Bueckers era in Storrs.
It's a fitting end to a remarkable career from Bueckers as Auriemma sends off yet another talented pupil to dominate the professional world.