SI

Charles Barkley Goes Through the Five Stages of Grief Watching Auburn's Final Four Loss

Poor Chuckster.

Blake Silverman

A disappointed Barkley watches his Auburn Tigers in the Final Four
A disappointed Barkley watches his Auburn Tigers in the Final Four / Screengrab via CBS
In this story:

Charles Barkley went through every emotion as he watched his Auburn Tigers fall to the Florida Gators in the first Final Four semifinal game. He lived and died on every possession throughout the game.

The Auburn great was feeling good after the first half, as his Tigers brought an eight-point lead into halftime. But then, the tides turned. Florida went on a 9-0 early second-half run to tie the game. The two heavyweights traded blows the rest of the way before the Gators took control in the final minutes on the back of 34 points from star guard Walter Clayton Jr.

Barkley acknowledged that he was "disappointed" with the game's outcome, but gave Florida credit as the better team Saturday night. The CBS broadcast prepped a montage of Barkley's in-game reactions as he watched Auburn's season come to a close. And the Hall of Famer went through each stage of grief in a matter of moments as the game slipped away.

Stage 1: Denial

Charles Barkley with his hand over his face.
A disappointed Barkley watches his Auburn Tigers in the Final Four / Screengrab via CBS

Stage 2: Anger

Charles Barkley reacts
Barkley reacts to the Auburn-Florida game / Screengrab via CBS

Stage 3: Bargaining

Charles Barkley
Barkley sinks in his chair during the Auburn-Florida game / Screengrab via CBS

Stage 4: Depression

Charles Barkley
Barkley doesn't want to look as Auburn plays Florida / Screengrab via CBS

Stage 5: Acceptance

Charles Barkley
Barkley looks ahead after Auburn's loss / Screengrab via CBS

What a whirlwind of emotions. You can watch the montage in full below.

After the game, Barkley comforted Johni Broome, the Tigers' star big man, with an embrace on the way to the locker room. The Tigers finished their incredible season with a 32-6 record and a Final Four appearance

More March Madness on Sports Illustrated

manual

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/College Basketball