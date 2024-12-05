SI

Fired Up Dan Hurley Headbutts UConn Player After Back-to-Back Threes

The UConn coach is known for his reactions on the court.

Madison Williams

UConn coach Dan Hurley headbutts Aidan Mahaney on the sidelines.
UConn coach Dan Hurley is known for his wild reactions on the basketball court during games, and he took it to a whole new level on Wednesday night as the No. 25 Huskies face No. 15 Baylor.

Wednesday's game is UConn's first matchup since they dropped from No. 2 in the AP Poll to No. 25 following three straight losses at the Maui Invitational last week. The pressure was already high with this in mind as the Huskies want to defeat a ranked opponent to improve their reputation this season.

Aidan Mahaney delivered just the momentum boost they needed by draining back-to-back three-pointers in the first half. Hurley loved it.

As Mahaney walked to the sidelines during a Baylor timeout, Hurley grabbed his head and headbutted him in excitement. The coach was fired up, to say the least.

At least Hurley's fired up moments on the sidelines are more positive this week than last week. He had to be held back while shouting at referees during the Huskies' loss to Colorado in Maui, for instance.

UConn has some tough opponents coming up, like 6–1 Texas and No. 7 Gonzaga, so we'll see how Hurley handles those games.

