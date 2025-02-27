Dan Hurley Had NSFW Answer When Asked How UConn Was Handling the ‘Press'
The UConn Huskies beat the Georgetown Hoyas 93-79 on Wednesday night in Hartford. After the game head coach Dan Hurley sat down to speak with the assembled press and gave a very frank answer to a question that he wasn't really asked.
Someone wanted to know how Hurley felt the team had been handling the full court press this season and he misinterpreted it as if he were being asked about how he felt he had been handling the press—as in the media. Hurley's response was pretty amusing.
“I mean, I think the press has been an a--hole to me all year," said Hurley. "Oh wait you mean the... oh, I thought you meant… There’s people acting far worse than me. What was that? I didn’t know what you were, I didn’t know what you were talking about there. I’m sorry. They’ve been fair at times."
In case you were wondering, here's the full question that led to Hurley's frank response, via Storrs Central:
“Do you feel like you’re starting to handle the press better because you’re seeing more of it? And obviously not everybody can press the way St. John’s can, but I mean do you feel like you guys are getting used to that and handling that better?”
It's hard to tell if Hurley had that one locked and loaded and was waiting for the chance to pounce on the homonym, or if he just heard the start of this question and went with it.
Either way, Hurley is not having as much fun this year. UConn got their 19th win of the season tonight while they're coming off back-to-back 30+ win seasons that ended with national championships.