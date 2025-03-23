Dan Hurley Had NSFW Warning for Baylor While Walking Off Court After Loss to Florida
Dan Hurley went through all the emotions after his UConn Huskies lost to the Florida Gators in the NCAA tournament's round of 32 on Sunday. There was certainly sadness, but we also saw the patented Hurley anger.
As UConn walked off the court after their first NCAA tournament loss in 1,102 days, Hurley had some colorful words, presumedly for the officials. He decided to carve the eccentric rant into well wishes for Baylor, who he walked past in the tunnel as the Bears awaited to take on Duke.
"Hope they don't f--- you like they f----- us," Hurley said as he walked through the tunnel toward UConn's locker room. "I hope they don't do that to you, Baylor. I hope they don't do that to you guys."
Hurley likely wasn't happy with the officiating after his No. 8 seed Huskies nearly took down one-seeded Florida, losing 77-75. The Gators shot 34 free throws, compared to just 22 for UConn. The Huskies were much more efficient at the line, however, connecting on 19-for-22 on foul shots. Florida went 22-for-34 from the line.
College basketball will have a new champion after UConn's elimination. The Huskies won back-to-back national titles over the past two seasons. They went 24-11 overall and 14-6 in Big East play this year. As the season ended, at least Hurley wished some luck toward Baylor as they prepared to take on another one-seed. Even if it was a bit vulgar.