Dan Hurley Says UConn Looked 'Poorly Coached' in OT Loss to Seton Hall
The two-time defending national champion UConn Huskies lost their eighth game of the season on Saturday afternoon in Newark, N.J., falling to the now-7-18 Seton Hall Pirates in overtime.
After coming back from a seven-point deficit early in the second half, the Huskies went on to blow a seven-point lead with 1:54 to go in regulation. A 10-3 Seton Hall run sent the contest to overtime— before a layup from forward Scotty Middleton in the back-and-forth final frame sealed it for the Pirates with just three seconds to go.
"It feels like, in the end, we got what we deserved," UConn head coach Dan Hurley bluntly relayed after the loss.
"They were tougher, more determined," he continued—before pinning the blame on himself and assessing his coaching. "It took us a while to get control of the game and have a chance to win it in regulation. Should have won it in regulation, should have won it in overtime. But, just did a lot of things that make you look like you're a poorly-coached team to close out that game, multiple times."
Hurley has been subject to plenty of criticism this season, not only for his constant berating of officials but also for cameras catching him telling one ref, "I'm the best coach in the f—— sport!" Following that debacle, he deflected blame, saying "the TV likes (him)," and that he wishes "they'd put the camera on the other coach more."
At least he went for his own X's and O's this time.
The Huskies, now 17-8 on the season, return home on Tuesday to take on the Villanova Wildcats. The Big East matchup will tip off from Hartford, Conn.'s XL Center at 6:30 p.m. EST and air on FS1.