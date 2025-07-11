SI

Date for Former Alabama MBB Player Darius Miles's Murder Trial Is Set

Miles is accused of 'aiding and abetting' in the shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris in January 2023.

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles will stand trial in December after being charged in connection to a January 2023 shooting.
Editors’ note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Former Alabama men's basketball player Darius Miles was indicted on capital murder charges in March 2023, two months after the January shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris on The Strip in Tusaloosa, Ala. He is now set to stand trial in Alabama Circuit Court beginning on Dec. 1, ESPN reports.

Miles's co-defendent in the case, Michael Davis, has been found guilty of murder and faces life in prison without parole, a decision that he is currently appealing. Miles is accused of "aiding and abetting" Davis, who was found guilty of shooting and killing Harris during a shootout with her boyfriend, Cedric Johnson, while she sat in the passenger seat of Johnson's car.

Miles is accused of providing Davis with the gun used in the shooting. Former Alabama star forward Brandon Miller, now with the Charlotte Hornets, testified in the Davis trial. He drove to pick up Miles from a Tuscaloosa bar before the shooting, with Alabama manager Cooper Lee riding as a passenger. Miller said that he was unaware that there was a confrontation between Davis and Johnson, or that Miles's gun would be used. After shots were fired, Miller sped away from the scene. He has cooperated with authorities and has not been accused or charged with a crime in connection to the shooting.

Miles has been held without bond since his arrest on Jan. 15, 2023 in Tuscaloosa County Jail as he awaits his trial.

