Editors’ Note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Alabama junior guard Darius Miles was arrested Sunday and charged with capital murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, according to Mike Rodak of AL.com.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit captain Jack Kennedy told AL.com the shooting occurred at 1:45 a.m. local time Sunday. A 23-year-old female passenger was in a vehicle in the area of Grace Street and University Boulevard when she was fatally shot. The driver of the vehicle reportedly continued driving until finding a University of Alabama police officer to assist.

Video footage taken by Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch showed Miles being loaded into a police cruiser in handcuffs Sunday afternoon.

The University of Alabama released a statement confirming the arrest.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” the statement began. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation. We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

Miles played in six games for the Crimson Tide this season before being ruled out for the rest of the year with an ankle injury.