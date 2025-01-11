Dick Vitale Says Duke's Cooper Flagg Is 'Right There' With Three Basketball Legends at 18
Cooper Flagg erupted on Saturday against Notre Dame, scoring 42 points on just 14 field goal attempts, with six rebounds and seven assists. The 6' 9" wing is the definition of a diaper dandy, in Dick Vitale parlance.
Flagg's performance is one of the best in Duke basketball's illustrious history, and certainly one of the most impressive in the sport this season. Vitale, who has been as tied in with college hoops as anyone over the last five decades, is ready to put the 18-year-old Flagg in some incredibly rarified air.
Taking to X during Duke's 86–78 win, Vitale says that he ranks Flagg "right there" with NBA legends LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Kobe Bryant at the same age.
James began his NBA career at 18, and would go on to win Rookie of the Year after averaging 20.9 points, 5.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. Bryant was more quiet as an 18-year-old NBA rookie, averaging 7.6 points per game, but began to blossom in his second year, when he became the youngest NBA All-Star in league history at the time.
Magic Johnson was the only one of the three to play college basketball, and hit the ground running averaging 17 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists as a freshman at Michigan State. He would lead the team to the Elite Eight, a year before the Spartans famously beat Larry Bird and Indiana State in the national championship.
All three are lofty comparisons for Flagg, but the Maine native—who turned 18 less than a month ago—is one of the most hyped young players in years. He looks to be well on his way to making his own mark at the next level.