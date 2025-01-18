Duke Basketball Legend Mike Krzyzewski Provides Ringing Endorsement of Cooper Flagg
After a summer that saw him scrimmage against—and wow—some of the best basketball players in the world, Cooper Flagg is now impressing against some of the best college players in the nation as a freshman for Duke. And the 18-year-old Flagg has quickly become must-see television, whether it be for his impressive ability to stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, or for his highlight-reel poster dunk.
And Flagg has caught the attention of a Blue Devils legend in the process—none other than five-time national champion Mike Krzyzewski, who, during an episode of his show Basketball & Beyond With Coach K, declared the freshman the "best player in the country."
Aside from his impressive offensive repertoire and passing ability, Krzyzewski was particularly impressed with how good of a teammate Flagg is, as well as his competitiveness.
"He's such a great teammate," Krzyzewski said. "You can see him on the bench ... He has joy for his teammates. And he's only 18 ... He knows all this stuff ... He's joyful with his group. He's not joyful with the opponent. He's a hell of a competitor. He's the best player in the country."
Save for Auburn forward Johni Broome, it's hard to find anyone playing better than Flagg this season. Through 17 games, the Newport, Maine native is averaging 18.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists—while averaging over a steal and a block per game on the defensive end.
Flagg also set the ACC's single-game scoring record for a freshman with his 42-point outburst in a win over Notre Dame this past week, the best performance of his young college hoops career.
Krzyzewski, who was around a lot of great players in his basketball coaching career, is already very impressed with the Duke phenom.
The No. 3-ranked Blue Devils will next take on Boston College in a New England homecoming for Flagg on Saturday night.