Man Pleads Guilty to Second-Degree Stalking of UConn Basketball Star Paige Bueckers
A 40-year-old man accused of stalking UConn women's basketball star Paige Bueckers pleaded guilty to second-degree stalking on Wednesday at Rockville Superior Court in Connecticut.
Robert Cole Parmalee, the man charged with stalking Bueckers, received a one-year suspended sentence and three years' worth of probation, per the plea agreement. In addition, a protective order is in place that will remain in effect until Jan. 4, 2064. Parmalee cannot enter the state of Connecticut during his probationary period and is banned from arenas, hotels and practice facilities where the Huskies basketball team is present. He also cannot enter any WNBA arenas or practice facilities, an order meant to protect Bueckers for any UConn games played in WNBA arenas, and of course, once she turns pro.
Parmalee was first arrested by Connecticut state police in August after being seen walking on a highway near Bradley International Airport. When questioned by police, Parmalee informed the officers that he was on his way to see Bueckers. It was later found that Parmalee posted on social media that he was heading to CT to propose to Bueckers and "get her expelled from UConn." He sent her videos incessantly on social media, which Bueckers ignored.
Bueckers gave a statement to UConn police in September after beginning to fear for the safety of her family and friends. Parmalee was later arrested again on Sept. 13 for breach of peace, electronic stalking and harassment, which culminated in the plea agreement this week.