Utah Utes to Hire Mavericks Assistant Alex Jensen As Next Head Coach
Jensen, a Utah alum, will take over for Craig Smith.
The Utah Utes are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen as the program's next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel.
CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Jensen was Utah's top target earlier this week.
The 48-year-old Jensen played at Utah under late head coach Rick Majerus in the 1990s.
This will be Jensen's second head coaching job. His first was in the NBA G League for the Canton Charge from 2011-13. He then spent 10 seasons with the Utah Jazz as an assistant before joining the Mavericks, where he's been on Jason Kidd's staff since the '23 season.
Jensen will replace Craig Smith, who was fired last month after three-plus seasons at the helm in Salt Lake City.
