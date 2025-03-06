SI

Utah Utes to Hire Mavericks Assistant Alex Jensen As Next Head Coach

Jensen, a Utah alum, will take over for Craig Smith.

Mike McDaniel

The Utah Utes are hiring Alex Jensen as the program's next head coach.
The Utah Utes are hiring Alex Jensen as the program's next head coach. / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Utes are hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Alex Jensen as the program's next head coach, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel.

CBS college basketball insider Jon Rothstein reported that Jensen was Utah's top target earlier this week.

The 48-year-old Jensen played at Utah under late head coach Rick Majerus in the 1990s.

This will be Jensen's second head coaching job. His first was in the NBA G League for the Canton Charge from 2011-13. He then spent 10 seasons with the Utah Jazz as an assistant before joining the Mavericks, where he's been on Jason Kidd's staff since the '23 season.

Jensen will replace Craig Smith, who was fired last month after three-plus seasons at the helm in Salt Lake City.

More College Basketball on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/College Basketball