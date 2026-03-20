Marching Into Madness | Chapter 5: Let the Madness Begin

ROI return on investment.

We talked at the very beginning of the year about what it takes to build a program like this in crunch time, in a moment like this where it's all on the line.

Do you, do you worry about proving that their investment was worth it?

Do you worry about justifying the expense?

To be honest with you, at this moment, late in the season, in March, with the people that you're talking about, I think the return on investment in those people's mind is already solid, solid as a rock.

I think they feel great.

The majority of them, if not all of them, appreciate the way we've gone about this new era of college athletics.

We win, we win the right way, and we make an impact on our community, and I'm passionate about that.

And if we weren't a successful program, let's be honest, it's, it's gonna be hard to get those people excited.

So you gotta win and you gotta think and follow through on what you say you're gonna do.

Come.

Oh God And your guy, Sonny, you gotta tuck him in.

Sonny, tuck him in.

Hey, run it, run it, run it, run it, run it, run it.

Give me.

Fucking there.

Get out.

You know, my mentor, Skip Prosser used to say all the time, the season is a lifetime.

Babies are born and people die.

The journey is, is special, but it's grueling.

Is perception really reality?

Is that glass half empty or half full?

Louisville faithful ain't happy after losing the last 3 or 4 heading into March, and who can blame them?

Superstars on the bench, bricks on the court, season ticket holders thinking they should have just watched from home, right?

You know, at the end of the day.

Only one team hoists that trophy every year.

There's some great, great coaches that have never held that trophy up in the air.

You gotta freaking win in the tournament.

You gotta advance.

I'm not hiding from expectations here.

I, I get it.

I get it.

And if you walk out there, people think like, you know, we just had the worst season in the history of the world.

We're right freaking there.

Don't blink.

Don't lower your head.

Don't lower your expectations.

Keep freaking fighting, Mattie.

Perception isn't always reality.

The camera don't lie, but the editor can.

Cards crushed the orange by double digits.

Surprise, surprise.

Keep the faith and stay the course, Card nation.

So what's your perception of reality now?

Spring's the season to reset the clock, but it's no time to fall backwards.

It's time to spring forward.

As Dickie V would say, it's tournament time, baby.

The cards have a clipped wing.

Michell Brown Junior still sporting his street clothes, nursing some back spasms that have shaken up the course of Louisville's season.

Anxiety is in the air and there's a big hill to climb, but PK's pedigree has him equipped to train at high altitudes.

Just so much of what I do every day is a lot of what Skip Prosser did with me, and there's so many Prosserisms that I give our guys and so his legacy continues to live on through the way that I teach my players.

He was a Pittsburgh blue collar, grit your teeth, bow your neck.

His dad worked in the steel mill.

He used to say, never delay gratitude every single day.

He used to say, you can't be soft and play for wake.

Playing time is not like Halloween.

Just because you're dressed up doesn't mean you're gonna get any candy.

Oh.

Um, when I was thinking about transferring from Wyoming, I had a bunch of D2 offers, but coach gave me an opportunity to walk on.

And at the end of the practice, you know, he huddles everybody up and he goes, All right, everybody bring their hand in here.

It's gonna be 123, Xavier, and he goes, Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.

And I didn't even like commit it yet and he goes, Kels, come here.

He goes, put your hand in here.

He goes, fellas, our team's complete now.

This is, this is Keels.

Put your hand in here.

123, Xavier, and I was done.

Done.

I want to run through one wall for them.

I will run through 100.

There's a lot of reasons I do what I do.

I do love to coach.

I love, do love to motivate.

I love being a basketball coach.

I love striving for championships, and if we're able.

To cross that threshold and be standing on that stage with confetti coming down someday, which is the expectation here.

I will feel that I did my job that I was hired to do at the University of Louisville to the people that believed in me.

But there will be a big part of me that when I'm standing up there with my family and my players, that the old redhead will be in the back of my mind, and I'll be thinking of how proud he would be of me.

And, um, yeah, I'll just, uh, I'll hold that trophy up and say, coach, This is you too , man.

We did it.

We did it together.

I know one thing.

We kicked our butt at our place and, and, and our bigs had bite at their place.

The bigs caught it.

They threw it.

We were in jump.

They, they, they kind of slipped out and our jump was like this, and we're running around, bite.

They have the ball.

Bite, take their ball, pressure them, blow stuff up, make them uncomfortable.

One of the reasons that coach and I connected so much is, you know, when I was a player, the toughness and tenacity that I played with, everything I did, I want 100%.

How you do everything is how you do anything.

Everything you do, this film session is the most important one ever in your, in your life.

I couldn't watch the game there because I'm not getting anything out of it.

I'm just like, this is ridiculous these guys are absolutely playing in a rocking chair.

Everything was comfortable as crap.

Rewind that back.

That freaking can't happen.

Bite, tighten your gaps .

It's freaking hang out defense trying to win a championship.

Now I look back and I go, gosh, I can't believe coach let me do that in practice, like, because I wasn't one of the frontline players, but I would go at dudes every single day and I'm diving at their knees for loose balls and I'm stepping in and taking charges in February when we're in conference play.

I wouldn't let a guy do that in practice now in a million years , but he thought that gave our team an edge.

The good news is we've been a completely different team with a complete different mentality over the last however many games since we played them.

All of our church is how we advance in March.

You're great at the simple stuff.

Your floor is tight.

Your transition is loud.

The effort is sick.

Your fix-its are on point.

We're fighting.

That's what we got to do the entire postseason.

It's what's gonna win it for us.

My mom and dad raised me that way.

And it was.

You go all out in everything you do.

My mom and dad would just keep reminding me, dive on the loose ones, dive on the loose ones , dive on the loose ones.

And that's just been my approach to everything I, I, I do, whether it was in sports, whether it was in business, whether it was coaching, and just that little chip on your shoulder that.

My mom would remind me all the time it's her favorite quote.

It's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog.

Freeze.

So, I, so, so move on the flight of the ball, sonny.

The ball moves.

Jump to the ball, beat the guy to the spot.

Don't get freaking screened and end up behind him.

Have a little freaking bite down there.

It's too comfortable.

Right, a short shot box.

What that is, is getting your ass kicked.

There's no such thing as a short shot box.

That's called getting your ass kicked.

Come on, Sonny.

Come on.

I don't know, Sonny.

Being nice to you hadn't helped, so maybe I just need to freaking scream my ass off and you play like a freaking monster.

You got me.

Hey, Sonny, here's what I'm gonna tell you.

And, and, and we're in practice today at the practice facility, and you're running out there like, Roy, Roy, like, I'm telling you, man, you gotta give this guy a direction.

Side side so that we can force him one way here and at their place, we just stood behind him like this and Ryan's like, which way am I forcing him?

And the guy goes, pew pew, you gotta be loud and freaking decisive.

The business world, there's always somebody that's, that's smarter than you are, but you can always be the grittiest, always be the toughest, and they say teams take on the personality of their coach, and I like to think that our teams take on that personality, um.

Just it's how I coach.

Kobe, have you seen me get in a fight with the coach at the game?

Yeah, I've done it before, but stand up.

You're the coach.

I would still do this.

Good game, man.

Good game, especially if they beat us.

Like, congratulate regardless.

And, and, and so go over there, Kobe.

So, so, so I, I'm their coach after the game.

Damn, hey, I'm like.

And like I mean their whole coaching say I don't, I, I didn't, I, OK, OK, OK, OK.

Nobody did it, Johnny.

Big, Bigs.

Yeah, that dude won Jake Johnny's hand last year.

Shake your hand.

Show how he shake gonna make him shake his hand.

So just freeze it right there.

Biggs.

What I just love tournament time, you know.

We've been preparing for these two teams for a couple of days, so it's not really crazy yet, but it gets crazy tomorrow if you win.

But it's an awesome, crazy.

It's an exhausting, crazy.

It's an exhausting, awesome .

It's a big deal.

You know this tournament means a lot to me.

It's very prestigious and my, my head is not even on the NCAA tournament yet.

It's competing for an ACC championship.

It's just crazy how fast it's all gone.

It's nuts.

I mean, I don't even know what today is March 10th, something like that.

And it was June 5th when these guys walked in the door for the first time like yesterday and then all of a sudden boom.

You know, it's, it's almost like my Ruthie going, going away to college next year.

She was a little girl and I was holding her in my arms yesterday.

My wife's all worried about the Selection Sunday show and the caterer and having the pool open and getting the power wash, and I said, slow down.

This is the time of our life.

We're going to play in Charlotte in the ACC tournament.

The ACC.

I'm the head coach at Louisville.

Here we are.

Embrace this, soak it all in.

Who gives a crap what the food's like at Selection Sunday?

It's never too late to get your head straight.

Making a deep run in the ACC tourney can get these cards back flying again.

And their fan base back on their bandwagon.

It was just a couple weeks ago these Mustangs trampled the Cardinals, but payback's a bitch.

And sometimes the best motivator you fit it in your stomach.

back.

I really love this time of year.

It goes back to those childhood memories of just hooping, going to the playground, playing 5 on 5 with your friends, going to pick up open gym, and you just go out there and play again.

It's every kid's dream just to go out there and hoop, just go out there and play, have fun, and leave it all out there on the line.

But hopefully we can find that joy in each other.

And hopefully cut down the nets at the end of this thing, but.

Continue to fight for one another and leave it all out there in the court.

Just because every game is potentially your last.

I just continue to just enjoy every minute of it because you know the team meals and those long bus rides, the locker room, those moments that you can kind of look back on like, man, that was awesome because for a lot of guys they're not gonna have this opportunity again.

Nothing tastes sweeter than a sweet, sweet victory.

Soak it up and bask in the moment.

Because in tournament play.

It may only last a moment.

Well, one and done's not gonna get it done, and it's no way to go marching into madness.

2 months ago, talk radio was talking about this team cracking the top 10.

Today they're talking about cracks in the foundation losing, we all hate losing, we're all really, really disappointed.

We'll get to the game and stuff like that in a little bit, but it feels different.

We talk about like those different chapters of the season, here we are, this is what we work for where we're at right now, like, like, and it sucks right now, we wanted to advance in this tournament and win an ACC championship, but right now it turns to that final chapter and boom, now it's March Madness , and I'm telling you in the bottom of my heart I feel unbelievable about where this team is the mindset, the mentality, the belief, the connectedness.

I'm telling you this team is poised to do something really, really, really special.

The, the big thing now is, you know, we, we, we get back home, uh, rest and recover, and then obviously everybody will come to my house for Selection Sunday.

That's a great day.

I didn't wanna do that big freaking thing at, at, at Keber where 9 million people there.

I want it to be us, our family, and some really, really close important people to us.

Um, we'll enjoy.

Fellowship and stuff like that.

Find out who we're playing and then we're running full speed at this freaking deal, OK.

The end of this story is yet to be written and it's gonna be freaking special.

Stick together, power the unit.

Love your teammates.

Take care of your 20 square feet, OK.

Let's go kick some ass in the freaking tournament.

Recovery starts now.

Hey family on 3123 bud.

Keep your head up.

Good job.

Don't fret just yet.

With the 23 and 10 record, they'll still be a first round favorite, and that should be reason enough to celebrate.

Even with the clock ticking.

Like PK said, the season's a lifetime .

Got, got one ultrasound.

He has a big old head, so it's definitely my kid.

The due date is March 30th, which, if all goes well, is right in the middle of things, but the first thing PK said was that is a great problem to have.

The first thing I said to everybody is, you know, the best ability is availability and I truly believe that and you know it's it, it hurts for sure because you know I do put a lot of responsibility on myself to make my guys durable and that's what we work on every single day but then.

At the same time, I mean, playing back there's a risk involved.

You, you don't, you never can, you know, eliminate risk you minimize it, you know, last year someone's thumb getting caught in a jersey and he breaks his thumb.

Someone's face goes into the ground and they knock out their teeth and break their face, you know.

Somebody's in practice has an elbow up and take a bad fall and they crack their bone it's like those are the ones and you know myself and the med and the medical staff where it's just.

Sometimes you just gotta throw your hands up in the air and you're just like dang like you know how's the coach.

Sometimes, sometimes coach breaks a bone.

He would have, he would have, he would have broken all his fingers for a win for last night, but.

Oh, bring them out like a holy, man.

We strike light.

You What's it like having a player like McKell on the team and not having him available?

Yeah, I mean, I'm not gonna lie.

I mean that he's one of the best players in the country.

You know, straight up you could say top 5, and so not having him out there freaking hurts a lot.

It's, it's a lot of adversity for our guys to obviously play out of position and then just from a confidence standpoint of like when you're out there and you look over and you see Mel Brown next to you're like, oh shoot, OK, like it, it just, it makes you feel confident in your ability to win the game.

You, you, you'd like to have him out there, but I think nobody wants to be out there more than him.

Like it hurts him more than than anybody else.

Here we go.

It's been a great year, a lot of lessons learned, um.

A lot of, a lot of new things that I that I've learned about, you know, college basketball and this experience is definitely something that I will not take for granted I think will help me in the long run so.

Um, I enjoy it.

I, I don't, you know, obviously yeah there's expectations, but it also is kinda like, you know.

I set expectations for myself obviously um the season didn't go as planned for me especially like missing a lot of these a lot of games uh just because of injury um didn't go as expected in that way.

Uh, I mean, I chose to come here for a reason, you know.

I came here to, to win a national championship and, and contribute, um, at the highest level, and, um, I definitely think that, you know, this year was obviously not pretty, um, not, not all, you know, sun shines and flowers, but.

Um, learned a lot.

Perception is reality, and the reality is this 19 year old superstar hasn't been able to stay on the court.

It's an unfortunate situation with even more unfortunate results.

The numbers on these walls will eventually increase.

There will be new names that get etched into this glass.

But winning at all costs has consequences.

And there's closets full of them here in Louisville.

What's up, yo?

How you doing?

Good.

How are you guys doing?

Good.

This is Selection Sunday.

We're currently at Coach Kelsey's house with all the players, staff, their families, managers, GAs, some other people who touched the program.

It's very chaotic and it only gets more chaotic from here.

Obviously college is slowly coming to an end.

obviously it's a unique experience that you know you dream of as a little kid, you know.

I know I've, I've used that line a lot, but it's truly just like a, a dream come true to play, especially, uh, later in March.

I'm extremely grateful for the, you know, opportunity to, you know, obviously play here at Louisville and, you know, have another opportunity at March Madness and, you know, try to make a run.

I got you.

A projected 6th seed means this team is better than last year's 8, but without a first round win, nobody in bourbon country is really buying into the bravado.

Maybe perception really is reality.

If PK don't advance, there's no advancement.

But if he and his cards do, it will be his first win, and they'll be the first Louisville team to flap their wings in nearly a decade.

Yeah, so who even cares if they don't win it all?

ROI, they've invested a lot here.

And that perception of reality means everything.

This march into madness may just drive you mad.

I get what the narrative is.

I get that, hey, he's been to the tournament a lot and he hasn't won one.

I'm not hiding from that.

I know the freaking expectation.

And if you go to the tournament, we get our butt kicked, there's gonna be more people that, you know, are gonna be coming down the aisle in the, in the grocery store and soon as they see me, they're gonna turn the other way.

The dude in the, in the, and I love him.

He's my guy.

The guy in the, uh, parking, not parking deck, what is that?

Uh, what's that called?

The, the loading dock where I park every day and I love the dude.

He's my guy.

I talk to him every single day.

But we lost to it.

We lost at Miami and at Clemson.

I pulled in the freaking park and usually it's like, hey, coach, let me move the cones for you.

Like, garage door goes open, gives me a little peace sign.

I pull in myself.

Like, I get it.

That's what I signed up for.

You know what he's saying?

Hey, win at Clemson, dude.

Don't lose at Carolina.

I got it.

I got it.

I know the expectations.

Again, my kids like to eat.

I know I need to win that game.

Freaking bring it.

Now, when this thing's air, it might be afterwards and we lose.

I'm back to work building a national championship team again with everything I got.

Keep fighting.

Keep fighting.

That's what I told our guys after we lost 2 on the road.

Keep fighting.

There's a million fights throughout the game.

There's a million fights every day that you need to win to be really, really successful.

Win the fights.

In one possession, you might have to fight 3 pick and rolls and 2 staggers.

Win the freaking fight.

You get your ass kicked, you tip your cap to your opponent, you dust yourself off, you go back to work, you'd be ready to fight again.

They might not have hired the smartest dude in the world, but they hired a freaking fighter.

Bring it.

And the day we win a national championship for this city will be one of the greatest days of my life because I'll feel like I earned my key .

Till then, I ain't done it.

Pretty lucky to be the head coach at Louisville.

There's a lot of stress and expectations too.

Deal with it.

Deal with it.

Right, Dana?

Word.

Crew rolls that one off and got it.

Pinon is a 4 point game still, no foul.

Long 3 by Pinion, missed it and a rebound at the horn by Free, and the Cards have survived to advance the first NCAA tournament game win for Louisville since 2017, and it comes over the South Florida Bulls 83 to 1979.

Boy, is it great for Pat Kelsey to get his first tournament win .

Bob, of course, until last year at Louisville, he was always fighting that seating disadvantage, and it was an 8-9 game last year.

Finally, coach Kelsey and the Cardinals breakthrough with a tournament win 83 to 79.

They're gonna run a player over to us briefly for some quick comments.

Not sure it'll be him waiting to see who comes this way and.

Certainly, uh, not the perfect finish to the game, but the Cardins did enough to hold off a valiant comeback by the Bulls, Bob.

Well, you know what, you can't get picky in the NCAA tournament.

Look, look around what's going on today.

There are wild games going on all across the country between much lower seeded teams, either winning or putting up quite a fight.

And you know, for South Florida, they did themselves proud with the comeback.

There's no question about that.

But Louisville did just enough down the stretch to hang on and get it done.

By and large, the game changed all because of the turnovers because Louisville was winning the possession battle because they were dominating the backboards 41-37.

It wound up though, so South Florida closed the margin there and then turnovers, 22 for Louisville, just 9 for the Bulls.

But enough plays late.

Players have to make plays and Louisville made plays late and that was the difference.

83 to 79.