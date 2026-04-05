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More Than a Game: Why Hoops Fans Love Their Teams
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Transcript
Great to be a Michigan Wolverine.
Had it, he leads UConn.
Who are you rooting for today?
UConn, Illinois, Illinois all day.
The Arizona Wildcats versus Michigan Wolverines.
How long have you been a fan for?
30 some years.
My whole life.
I've been a diehard fan since I was 5 years old, extended family, UConn fan base since I was about 6 years old.
Frank Williams, 2001.
I went to UConn.
I've been rooting for them since I was a little kid.
I was adopted into a family that went to Michigan and started putting all the clothes on me, and you know it just.
Grew on me.
Obviously we go there.
My mom went there and I'm from there, so I just love you.
What would it mean to bring home a championship?
I'll cry.
I'm when I run up and down the street in my gear.
Champagneship.
I'd cry.
I cried myself to sleep when we lost to North Carolina.
I'll cry tears of joy.
I'll be the 3rd in 4 years for Danny Hurley and the boys.
It would be amazing.
Bring another one back to UConn, the basketball capital of the world, baby.
This is everything for Arizona.
This is big.
This is big.
Just bear down.
Champagne champs go blue.