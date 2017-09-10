The Sumlin family will seek to press charges against the person who sent racist hate mail to Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin.

In a tweet sent Sunday, Sumlin's wife, Charlene, thanked everyone who reached out to the family, provided further details on how the police are investigating the situation and explained that they will press charges on the person who sent the letter when they are caught.

Follow up regarding the ugly threat that was mailed to our home. pic.twitter.com/jaFS8nRktG — charlene sumlin (@courshel) September 10, 2017

"They have run forensics and are investigating," Charlene said in the post. "They asked us if we wanted to press charges and I couldn't answer answer 'YES, TO THE FULLEST EXTENT OF THE LAW' fast enough. I want to make an example of this person. I want everyone to understand that I will do anything and everything to PROTECT MY FAMILY. Period. I literally cannot wait to look this person eye to eye. There is a real unique kind of cowardice in someone to anonymously criticize, ridicule or threaten another person. If I have the opportunity to expose even ONE TROLL. I am going to do it."

• Despite Texas A&M's Loss to UCLA, It's Too Soon to Decide Kevin Sumlin's Fate

After Texas A&M's win over Nicholls State on Saturday, Sumlin addressed the situation and said his wife and four kids did not feel safe after receiving the letter, which called Sumlin a racial slur and asked that he "get lost."

The Bravos County Sheriff's Office has opened an investigation to find the person who sent the letter, which did not have a name on it and had the Houston Country Club listed as the return address.

The letter was sent days after Texas A&M blew a 34-point lead against UCLA and a Texas A&M regent called for Sumlin to be fired.

Sumlin, 53, still has three years and $15 million left on his contract with the Aggies.