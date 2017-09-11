College Football

UCF-Georgia Tech Game Canceled Due to Hurricane Irma Recovery Efforts

0:42 | College Football
Hurricane Irma Tracker: Florida, Florida State, Miami Cancel Football Games
Khadrice Rollins
29 minutes ago

The game between UCF and Georgia Tech scheduled for Sept. 16 has been canceled, UCF announced Monday.

UCF said it will be welcoming up to 1,000 national guard members and 250 vehicles to assist with Hurricane Irma recovery, and Spectrum Stadium will be used for their operations.

The Knights were forced to cancel their game last week against Memphis after they tried to move the game up from Saturday to Friday. The school closed for all non-essential activity on Sept. 8 and will not reopen until Sept. 14.

Additionally, UCF released student-athletes to return home to be with their families during the hurricane, so the school does not know when the full football roster will be back together on campus.

• Miami-Florida State Game Rescheduled for October 7 Due to Hurricane Irma

The schools, ACC and American Athletic Conference looked at rescheduling the game, but decided against it.

