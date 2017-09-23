College Football

Here Are the Best Signs From College GameDay in New York City

1:13 | College Football
College Football in 60 Seconds: TCU and Oklahoma State Clash While College GameDay heads to Times Square
Daniel Rapaport
19 minutes ago

ESPN's College GameDay is in New York City's Time Square this weekend for the first time, which is...different. NYC doesn't have a single FBS college football team within the city limits, so it wasn't going to be the usual GameDay dynamic where a specific fan base is fired up for a meaningful game. 

That led to some questions as to what kind of crowd would show up. But the City is a magnet to college graduates from around the country; there are specific bars for seemingly every Division 1 football program sprinkled around the five borroughs. What New York lacks in fan unity (there is no one favorite college team), it makes up for with fan variety. There were supporters of dozens of different teams at GameDay, which made for diverse signage. 

Here are some of the best from this unique version of our favorite college football show.

Auto retweet for Mike Gundy mullet drawing.

There is a vacancy!

So getting tickets at the last second is doable?!

Not related to college football, but yeah, topical. 

Opening spread: Jets -3.5.

Lol.

Shots!!!

Rutgers, whose football stadium is an even 40 miles from Times Square, has tried to market itself as New York City's college football team. Results have been...mixed. 

Let's be honest, you just didn't want to go to the wedding. 

Oh, I get it, it's a joke on "who's the real USC?" (The answer to this question, of course, is regional.)

Like I said, New York City doesn't have a real college football team. 

And the award for the worst sign of the day (this guy was at SEC Nation, not GameDay) goes to this Vanderbilt fan. 

Not only is it not witty, but why would you change your password to "Bama" if you're a Vanderbilt fan? Weird move, bro. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide — from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Grant Wahl, Andy Staples and more — delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters