WATCH: Iowa State's Evrett Edwards Plants Flag on Oklahoma's Field After Upset

On Saturday, the Sooners were shocked at home by the unranked Iowa State Cyclones. 

Stanley Kay
October 07, 2017

Remember when we all argued about Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield planting a flag at Ohio State's midfield after the Sooners upset the Buckeyes?

Those were simpler times for Oklahoma fans. On Saturday, the Sooners were shocked at home by the unranked Iowa State Cyclones, who celebrated the big win by—you guessed it, planting a flag at midfield. 

Evrett Edwards has so much state pride that he actually planted the state flag of Iowa at midfield, as if the entire state had just annexed Oklahoma. 

A teammate chided Edwards and apologized to an Oklahoma player, according to Nathan Thompson of Fox 23 Tulsa. (I still don't think there's anything to apologize for, but that's just me.) 

I don't think Ohio State is playing at Iowa State anytime soon, but next time the Buckeyes win at Jack Trice Stadium, they should totally plant their flag to complete the cycle. 

