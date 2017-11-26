Ole Miss Names Interim Matt Luke Its Permanent Head Coach

Ole Miss has removed the interim tag of Matt Luke and made him its permanent head coach.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 26, 2017

Ole Miss has decided to remove the interim tag from coach Matt Luke and name him the team's permanent coach, the school announced Sunday.

Luke took over in July after the unexpected resignation of former coach Hugh Freeze.

Luke was a co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach for Ole Miss the five previous season. A former center for the Rebels from 1995-98, Luke had also coached at Ole Miss from 2002-05, serving as the tight ends and offensive line coach for now-Duke coach David Cutcliffe.

In his first season in charge of Ole Miss, Luke led the Rebels to a 6-6 record thanks to beating then-No. 14 Mississippi State in the Battle for the Golden Egg 31-28 to close out the season.

The Rebels finished 3-5 in the SEC this season and finished sixth in the SEC West, just one game behind Mississippi State and Texas A&M.

