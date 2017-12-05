UCF Hires Josh Heupel as Next Head Coach

New UCF head coach Josh Heupel also announced his hire of Randy Shannon as defensive coordinator. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 05, 2017

Central Florida has hired former Heisman runner–up quarterback Josh Heupel as its next head coach, athletic director Danny White​ announced Tuesday.

Heupel comes to UCF after serving as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Missouri for the past two seasons. He led the team to become 13th in the nation in total offense in his first year with the program from 124th the previous year. 

He was previously at Utah State in 2015 and worked at his alma mater Oklahoma from 2006–2014 as both quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator. He started off his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Oklahoma before heading to Arizona for one season in 2005. Heupel was the 2000 Heisman runner–up, leading the Sooners to a national championship over Florida State that season. 

Heupel also announced his hiring of Randy Shannon as defensive coordinator. Shannon is coming off three seasons at Florida, serving as defensive coordinator and its recent interim head coach. He served as Miami's head coach from 2007-2010 after working as its defensive coordinator from 2001–2006. 

UCF's former head coach, Scott Frost, left the program Saturday after becoming Nebraska's new head coach. 

Frost led UCF to a 12–0 record on the season and a win in the American Athletic Conference championship game. Frost was in his second year with the Knights. Last year, he went 6–7 including a loss in the AutoNation Cure Bowl.

White said Frost and the entire current staff will coach UCF's bowl game. 

 


 

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters