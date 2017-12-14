Five-Star QB Matt Corral Flips From Florida to Ole Miss

The quarterback flipped from Florida to Ole Miss. 

By Charlotte Carroll
December 14, 2017

Quarterback Matt Corral, who is rated a five-star prospect by Scout.com and Rivals.com, flipped from Florida to Ole Miss on Thursday.

He announced the switch on Twitter. 

Corral originally picked Florida over Alabama, Georgia and USC. He was originally committed to the Trojans and is a native of Long Beach, Calif. 

But Florida and its head coach Jim McElwain agreed to part ways at the end of October after three straight losses. 

He also announced Florida commitment on Twitter.

Ole Miss went 6–6 this season under interim head coach Matt Luke. Luke was named the school's permanent coach a few weeks ago. Former head coach Hugh Freeze resigned in July.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters