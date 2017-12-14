Five-Star QB Matt Corral Flips From Florida to Ole Miss

Quarterback Matt Corral, who is rated a five-star prospect by Scout.com and Rivals.com, flipped from Florida to Ole Miss on Thursday.

He announced the switch on Twitter.

December 20...🔏



C O M M I T T E D.https://t.co/y1zz8K93Ll pic.twitter.com/5O7UaXGIL3 — M A T T Y I C E (@corral_matt) December 15, 2017

Corral originally picked Florida over Alabama, Georgia and USC. He was originally committed to the Trojans and is a native of Long Beach, Calif.

But Florida and its head coach Jim McElwain agreed to part ways at the end of October after three straight losses.

He also announced Florida commitment on Twitter.

This is just the beginning...#AllBite18 pic.twitter.com/g9VnM3fQ46 — M A T T Y I C E (@corral_matt) July 22, 2017

Ole Miss went 6–6 this season under interim head coach Matt Luke. Luke was named the school's permanent coach a few weeks ago. Former head coach Hugh Freeze resigned in July.