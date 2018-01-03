UCF is really serious about claiming a national championship this season.

Athletic director Danny White has spent the days since the Knights’ Peach Bowl win over Auburn proclaiming at every opportunity that his team is the national champion. He said it on the field after the game and later announced plans for a championship parade. The football team’s Twitter account also includes two references to a 2017 national title.

A parade only lasts a couple of hours and you can change your Twitter bio with a few keystrokes, but UCF is about to make its claim permanent.

UCF AD Danny White says #UCF will be hanging a National Championship banner at Spectrum Stadium. — 96.9 The Game (@969thegame) January 3, 2018

“2017 National Champs — We Beat Auburn. Auburn Beat Georgia and Alabama” is a little long to fit on a banner but I bet they can find a way to make it work.