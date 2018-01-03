UCF Is Hanging a National Championship Banner at Its Stadium

UCF is really serious about this national title thing. 

By Dan Gartland
January 03, 2018

UCF is really serious about claiming a national championship this season. 

Athletic director Danny White has spent the days since the Knights’ Peach Bowl win over Auburn proclaiming at every opportunity that his team is the national champion. He said it on the field after the game and later announced plans for a championship parade. The football team’s Twitter account also includes two references to a 2017 national title

A parade only lasts a couple of hours and you can change your Twitter bio with a few keystrokes, but UCF is about to make its claim permanent. 

“2017 National Champs — We Beat Auburn. Auburn Beat Georgia and Alabama” is a little long to fit on a banner but I bet they can find a way to make it work. 

