Watch: Alabama Center Bradley Bozeman Proposes After Crimson Tide Win National Championship

Bradley Bozeman gets a national championship ring. His girlfriend gets an engagement ring. 

By Dan Gartland
January 09, 2018

Alabama center Bradley Bozeman put an exclamation mark on dramatic night by asking his girlfriend to marry him. 

Bozeman, a fifth-year senior and second-year starter, got down on one knee in the postgame pandemonium and popped the question to Nikki Hegstetter. Suffice it to say she was shocked. 

This is Bozeman’s second national championship since arriving on campus in 2013. He tore his ACL as a senior in high school and battled back to take over the starting job once Ryan Kelly left for the NFL. Now he’ll be busy preparing for a possible career in the pros—and planning a wedding. 

