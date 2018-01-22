Former Florida kicker Eddy Pineiro was recognized by the Gainesville Police Department for helping a woman escape from a domestic abuser in October.

Pineiro, who declared for the NFL draft after his junior season, tweeted out a photo of the certificate he was awarded along with the caption, "Everyone please read! This is perfect example of why you should never put your hands on a woman! You will go to jail for a long time! Treat women with respect!"

According to the certificate, Pineiro and his father ran out of Pineiro's residence early in the morning on Oct. 15 after the Pineiro heard a woman screaming as she was being attacked. The two grabbed the attacker, giving the victim a chance to escape the area without further violence.

Everyone please read this! This is a perfect example of why you should never put your hands on a woman! You will go to jail for a long time! Treat women with respect! pic.twitter.com/T0PD37NqXt — Eddy Piñeiro (@eddypineiro1) January 21, 2018

The entire message on the certificate reads:

On October 15th 2017 at 2:21 AM, dispatch advised a male was chasing a female in the area of 1700 SW 37th Street. The investigation concluded that the female was being a victim of dating violence by her boyfriend. She was thrown to the ground, violently punched and choked. Her screams to anyone to help awoke Eddy Pineiro Jr. Eddy looked outside and witnessed this violent crime. Without visitation, he yelled to his father, who was visiting from Miami, and told him he was going to help her. They both ran down three flights of stairs and across the property to intervene. As they were approaching, the female was able to escape the grasp of her attacker and flee. The suspect gave chase and was able to catch her. At this same time, Eddy Pineiro Jr caught up and was able to grab the attacker off of the victim. This gave the victim a chance to leave the area without further violence to her. Due to Eddy Pineiro Jr and Eddy Pineiro Sr’s selfless acts and extreme bravery, the victim was saved from possible severe injuries or even death. Eddy Pineiro Jr continued with the case and as a result, the suspect is currently serving jail time for his actions. They are both hereby awarded the Police Service Award.

Pineiro was the Gators starting kicker for two seasons. Last year he went 17-for-18 on field goal attempts and 24-for-26 on extra points. For his career he is 38-for-43 on field goals and 56-for-58 on extra points.