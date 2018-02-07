Decision Day is here. After the majority of the class of 2018’s top prospects sealed their college choices in late December during college football’s new early signing period, top teams were left to vie for the services of the final few blue-chip talents available across the country in rounding out their recruiting classes. Now as the traditional National Signing Day arrives, those holdout high school stars will write the first chapter of their college careers.

Which schools will land signing day’s biggest fish? Is Ohio State's place atop the class rankings safe? And are there any big surprises in store? We’re tracking all the high-profile commitments, news and rumors of Wednesday’s action below. Unless otherwise specified, all star counts and position rankings are via the 247Sports Composite.

• 2018 Signing Day All-Name Team | Why one QB chose Princeton over Alabama

7:15 a.m. ET: Off and running

• Buford (Ga.) High three-star running back Anthony Grant has flipped from Tennessee to Florida State, an early-morning win for few coach Willie Taggart in his effort to salvage a Seminoles class that lost a lot of bodies when Jimbo Fisher took his time heading out the door. Grant had committed to the Volunteers last June but kept his options open in December. Virginia Tech was the last team in his revisited final three.

• Notre Dame lands three-star RB C'Bo Flemister, another Georgia back (Pike County) notable in that he was honored on our 2018 National Signing Day All-Name Team.

• Interesting story from ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren: Utah was actually able to get a head-start on signing day by making things official with tight end Thomas Yassmin at 4:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Yassmin faxed his NLI in to Salt Lake City from Sydney, where it was already Wednesday morning.

“I’ve never played football in my life,” Yassmin told Fox Sports Australia. “I’ve watched it. I’ve played Madden, but I’ve never played it.” Good start.

Who's Still Available?

Need to set some alarms for the day’s biggest decisions? These are the top 11 uncommitted recruits remaining (all with a 247 Composite rating of over .9700) and when they’re scheduled to commit (all times Eastern):

1. CB Patrick Surtain Jr., American Heritage (Fla.) — 6th overall (10 a.m., ESPNU)

2. OT Nicholas Petit-Frere, Berkeley Prep (Fla.) — 7th overall (10 a.m., ESPNU)

3. CB Tyson Campbell, American Heritage (Fla.) — 12th overall (10 a.m., ESPNU

4. CB Olaijah Griffin, Mission Viejo (Calif.) — 28th overall (1 p.m., ESPN2)

5. CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart, Helix (Calif.) — 32nd overall (5:15 p.m.)

6. WR Jaylen Waddle, Episcopal (Texas) — 39th overall (4:30 p.m.)

7. ​WR Devon Williams, Antelope Valley (Calif.) — 40th overall ​(2 p.m. ESPN2)

8. WR Justyn Ross, Central (Ala.) — 45th overall (1 p.m., ESPN2)

9. QB Tanner McKee, Centennial (Calif.) — 46th overall (11 a.m., ESPNU)

10. OT William Barnes, Apopka (Fla.) — 53rd overall

11. G Penei Sewell, Desert Hills (Utah) — 57th overall (5 p.m., Twitter)

What's Going to Happen?

A lot less than normally transpires on the first Wednesday of February. With more than 70% of the class of 2018 already locked up, the past six weeks have been a little lighter on the craziness typically associated with peak recruiting season, as all sides can take stock of their options a little more deliberately. While most contenders’ classes are nearly complete, the final one or two additions could provide an extra boost of program momentum heading into spring practice (and the early stages of the 2019 recruiting cycle)—or at least swing the national class rankings for a feather in the school’s cap.

Georgia was dubbed the big winner of the early signing period, but January’s recalculation of top prospects’ star ratings helped Ohio State regain a slight edge heading into signing day. There’s a slight gap to the next group of teams in the rankings, making it unlikely that someone other than the Bulldogs or Buckeyes will hold bragging rights by the end of the day.

For a more in-depth look at what’s on the line today, check out Chris Johnson’s preview of seven key signing day storylines.

TV Guide to National Signing Day 2018

ESPN’s live coverage begins on ESPNU at 10 a.m. ET and moves over at noon to ESPN2, where it will run until 3 p.m. The SEC Network, Pac-12 Networks and Longhorn Network will all hold wrap-up coverage later in the afternoon.