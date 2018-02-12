Arkansas State says it will sue the University of Miami if it doesn’t receive a $650,000 payment by Thursday, according to documents acquired by Arkansas television station KAIT.

The two schools signed a contract in 2013 stipulating that they would play a home-and-home series in 2014 and 2017. The Red Wolves’ home game scheduled for this past September was canceled, though, due to Hurricane Irma. The contract stipulated that the canceling party would owe the other side $650,000 if the game was called off.

Arkansas State hasn’t received that payment and says it will file a lawsuit against Miami if the payment isn’t made by Feb. 15, the deadline established in the contract.

The contract states that damages will not be paid “if it becomes impossible to play the game by reason of force majeure.” (The contract defines force majeure as “an unforeseen catastrophe or disaster” but does not specifically identify hurricanes.)

Arkansas State also offered to reschedule the game for 2020 or 2021 but Miami said those dates clashed with its scheduling obligations and offered to reschedule the A-State game for 2024 or 2025, according to the response letter from Miami’s assistant general counsel.