Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is expected to be held out of full drills for spring football due to a hip injury, a source has told SI.

The 6'5", 220-pound sophomore completed 59 percent of his passes, totalling 14 touchdowns to four interceptions for the Cardinal in 2017.

• Which School Landed the Best Recruiting Class at Each Position?

Stanford’s depth chart has already been thinned out with 2017 starter Keller Chryst leaving the program as a graduate transfer. Sophomore Davis Mills and junior Jack Richardson are the other quarterbacks currently on the roster.