Source: Hip Injury to Keep Stanford QB K.J. Costello Sidelined for Much of Spring Drills

Stanford quarterback K.J. Costello is expected to be held out of full drills for spring football due to a hip injury, a source has told SI. 

By Bruce Feldman
February 13, 2018

The 6'5", 220-pound sophomore completed 59 percent of his passes, totalling 14 touchdowns to four interceptions for the Cardinal in 2017.

Stanford’s depth chart has already been thinned out with 2017 starter Keller Chryst leaving the program as a graduate transfer. Sophomore Davis Mills and junior Jack Richardson are the other quarterbacks currently on the roster.

