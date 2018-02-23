Michigan offensive coordinator Tim Drevno is stepping down after three years with the team, sources told Sports Illustrated's Bruce Feldman. The news was first reported by The Wolverine Lounge.

Drevno has been in Ann Arbor since 2015, arriving with coach Jim Harbaugh. He coached under Harbaugh from 2011-13 as the offensive line coach of the San Francisco 49ers before going to USC for a season as the run game coordinator and offensive line coach. Drevno also served as the offensive line caoch at Michigan.

Sources told Feldman that Ed Warinner, a former offensive line coach at Minnesota and Ohio State who was hired by the Wolverines as an analyst, is expected to take over the offensive line.

Michigan climbed toward the top of the Big Ten in scoring in Drevno's first two years, and in 2016 the team averaged 40.3 points, the 11th best mark in the nation and top mark in the conference. Additionally, 10 of the starters earned all-conference recognition while the team racked up the fifth most points in program history.

After averaging 35.8 points in his first two seasons, the Michigan offense fell off in 2017, averaging just 25.2 points, which was tied for eighth in the Big Ten with Purdue. However, senior quarterback Wilton Speight missed most of the season with injury, forcing the team to rely on backup John O'Korn.