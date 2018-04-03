Nick Saban does not seem too concerned about any potential legal ramifications he and Alabama may face from LeBron James and "Uninterrupted."

It was reported recently that James' media platform sent a letter to Alabama over its new series "Shop Talk," claiming copyright infringement because of how closely the show resembles the "Uninterrupted" series "The Shop."

While the Alabama show features coach Saban and current and former Crimson Tide football stars discussing topics in a barber shop, "The Shop" has James and fellow athletes doing a similar thing.

When asked about his reaction to a letter reportedly sent to Alabama over the issue, Saban seemed like he could not be bothered.

"I'm sorry someone can be offended by something we were having fun with."



Nick Saban responds to LeBron James 👀 pic.twitter.com/8yhS98RJGJ — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) April 3, 2018

"I don't have a reaction to it," Saban said. "I think LeBron James is a great player. There's been at least 20 barbershop-type things I've seen on TV, I didn't know anybody owned that. I didn't even know he had one. I'm sorry that anybody could be offended by something that we were just having fun with, and I enjoyed it, and we're going to continue to do it."

In the letter reportedly sent to Alabama, people from the "Uninterrupted" said they would like to talk with people from Alabama before "rushing into legal proceedings."