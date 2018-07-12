The Rutgers University Police Department is investigating the potential fraudulent use of credit cards by as many as eight Rutgers football players, Keith Sargeant of NJ.com reports.

NJ.com has not reported the names of the players allegedly being investigated because no charges have been filed.

Earlier this week, the Scarlet Knights dismissed defensive back K.J. Gray and linebacker Brendan DeVera for violating team rules, but no other detail was provided about the rules they breached. Gray told NJ.com that his lawyer told him "to keep quiet about the situation" when he was asked if his dismissal was linked to the investigation. He also told NJ.com he is "very optimistic" he will be able to transfer to another school.

Gray's lawyer, John Shiffman, did not return messages left by NJ.com and DeVera and his lawyer could not be reached.

Rutgers coach Chris Ash did not respond to NJ.com when they reached out for a comment.

Last year, nine players on Florida were suspended and faced felony charges for allegedly using stolen credit card information.