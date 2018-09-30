Report: Former Maryland Player's Mother Sent Letter Warning About Program's Abuse in 2016

A new report details that one mother wrote a letter to the school in December 2016 that detailed the program's toxic culture.   

By Charlotte Carroll
September 30, 2018

The investigation into allegations of abuse within the Maryland football program could wrap up as soon as Monday with the findings being delivered to the school's Board of Regents as soon as its Oct. 19 meeting, reports The Washington Post

In a report from Sunday, The Washington Post has detailed new abuse allegations and that one mother wrote a letter to the school in December 2016 that detailed the program's toxic culture.   

The new accusations include multiple players going depression and players being separated into a "Champions" group who were treated with better food and conditions, while the others were not, according to the Post. 

College Football
A Timeline of Maryland OL Jordan McNair's Death and Its Aftermath

The claims build on allegations of abuse and a toxic culture within Maryland that emerged following linebacker Jordan McNair's death. McNair died in June after suffering a heatstroke at a May 29 workout. The Maryland Board of Regents announced that the training staff did not follow protocol in treating McNair's symptoms during the workout. The school has yet to make any personnel decisions, and head coach DJ Durkin remains on administrative leave.

The mother who wrote the letter warned that Durkin was "orchestrating valorous suffering on the football athletes." It added, "The fact that he allows his coaches to psychologically, physically, and emotionally abuse the athletes is paving the way for a multi-million dollar civil lawsuit against the school and the coaches, alleging assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress."

The story also reported that some players saw the treatment as motivational, rather than bullying. 

