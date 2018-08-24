Kane Patterson, a 2019 four-star linebacker recruit, has decommitted from Ohio State, according to 104-5 The Zone's Brent Dougherty.

Patterson, who attends Christ Presbyterian Academy (Tenn.), is the first pledge the Buckeyes have lost since head coach Urban Meyer was suspended. Patterson is listed by 247Sports at 6'1" and 225 pounds, owns an 0.9215 247Sports Composite score.

The decision was announced a few hours after Meyer tweeted an apology to Courtney Smith for the statement he made Wednesday night after he was suspended three games without pay following the conclusion of an investigation, which found Meyer had not taken sufficient action in addressing allegations of domestic abuse raised against former wide receivers coach Zach Smith. Zach was fired in July after it was reported that Courtney had filed an order of protection against him, and at Big Ten media days, Meyer denied having any knowledge of the situation.

According to 247Sports, Ohio State touted the nation’s ninth-ranked 2019 recruiting class. Patterson’s departure leaves the Buckeyes with 14 other commits, including two five-stars, nine four-stars and three three-stars.