ESPN lead college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit discussed Ohio State's decision to suspend head football coach Urban Meyer for three games during a media conference call Friday.

The school punished Meyer following an investigation of the coach's handling of domestic abuse allegations against former assistant Zach Smith.

When a reporter asked Herbstreit—who played quarterback at Ohio State from 1989-92—about his reaction to his alma mater's decision, he said he was "confused" after reading the report.

"Once I listened to Mary Jo White and listened to Dr. Drake and Gene Smith, I thought a three-game suspension, it sounded almost as if Ohio State felt they needed to do something as far as just giving some kind of punishment," Herbstreit said. "That’s what it felt like to me. That’s why they came up with the three games.

"Then when I read the report, I was a little bit more kind of confused and didn’t really know what to make out of the report," he continued. "Honestly, I had to read it five or six times because, on one hand, they talked about how truthful and forthcoming Urban was, and there was two different examples of where they said urban told them something and they basically didn’t believe him. So it was a little bit confusing, kind of a head scratcher."

In July, Smith was fired when it came to light that his ex-wife, Courtney, had filed an order of protection against him. Earlier this month, Ohio State placed Meyer on administrative leave when Brett McMurphy reported the coach had knowledge of Smith's abuse in 2015, contradicting Meyer's assertion that he was unaware.

On Wednesday, Ohio State's Board of Trustees met for more than 10 hours to discuss findings from a school investigation. The report confirmed that Meyer did have knowledge of Smith's history of domestic abuse, despite claiming at Big Ten media days he didn't. The program's board then concluded Meyer had not taken sufficient action in addressing Smith's misconduct, prompting the university to suspend Meyer without pay for the Buckeyes' three opening games.

Ohio State begins its season on Sept. 1 against Oregon State, followed by contests against Rutgers and at No. 16 TCU.