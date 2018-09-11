Report: NC State Refusing to Move West Virginia Game to Morgantown Amid Hurricane Discussions

No. 14 West Virginia and NC State are supposed to play at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, but Hurricane Florence is likely to prevent that.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 11, 2018

NC State will not travel to Morgantown, W.Va. if Hurricane Florence prevents Saturday's scheduled home game against the No. 14 Mountaineers from taking place in Raleigh, N.C., according to WOWK 13 in West Virginia.

Even if NC State were able to take all the profits from a game played at West Virginia's Mylan Pushkar Stadium, it would still not play the game away from Carter-Finley Stadium. Sources from the Big 12, West Virginia and NC State suggested the official announcement for the game's cancelation will come either Tuesday or early Wednesday, according to WOWK 13.

West Virginia still wants to play the contest to have a chance at another win and to give quarterback Will Grier another game to bolster Heisman Trophy campaign, so there is talk of potentially rescheduling the game for October. The teams could potentially meet on Oct. 13. This would mean that the Mountaineers' game against Iowa State would be pushed back to Thursday, Oct. 18, according to WOWK 13.

Hurricane Florence has already caused Coastal Carolina to move its game against Campbell that was scheduled for Saturday in Conway, S.C. to Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET in Buies Creek, N.C.

You can keep track of all the games Hurricane Florence could potentially impact here.

As of Tuesday morning, NC State and West Virginia are still scheduled to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams are 2-0 after a pair of non-conference wins to start their seasons.

