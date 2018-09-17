Urban Meyer Reiterates Stance Against Domestic Violence Upon Return From Three-Game Suspension

Urban Meyer will return to the sidelines for Ohio State on Saturday at home against Tulane.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 17, 2018

In a statement released Monday, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he was able to "reflect" during his time away from the program and "learn" from the events that eventually led to his three-game suspension.

Meyer said he will "always regret" how handled the situations surrounding former assistant coach Zach Smith because "it's clear I could have done a better job."

The three-time national champion reaffirmed his commitment to treating women with respect and acknowledged his apology to Courtney Smith, Zach Smith's ex-wife who accused him of domestic violence. Meyer also apologized to Ohio State president Michael Drake, his colleagues at the university, the players and the fans.

Additionally, Meyer thanked offensive coordinator Ryan Day and the rest of the team for the 3-0 start they got off to while Meyer was suspended.

Check out Meyer's full statement below.

On Sunday, Meyer appeared on ESPN and apologized to Courtney Smith in the first segment of a two-part interview with Tom Rinaldi.

Meyer, who is in his seventh season as the Buckeyes coach, will return to the sideline for the first time in the 2018 season on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Tulane.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)