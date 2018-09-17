In a statement released Monday, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said he was able to "reflect" during his time away from the program and "learn" from the events that eventually led to his three-game suspension.

Meyer said he will "always regret" how handled the situations surrounding former assistant coach Zach Smith because "it's clear I could have done a better job."

The three-time national champion reaffirmed his commitment to treating women with respect and acknowledged his apology to Courtney Smith, Zach Smith's ex-wife who accused him of domestic violence. Meyer also apologized to Ohio State president Michael Drake, his colleagues at the university, the players and the fans.

Additionally, Meyer thanked offensive coordinator Ryan Day and the rest of the team for the 3-0 start they got off to while Meyer was suspended.

Check out Meyer's full statement below.

On Sunday, Meyer appeared on ESPN and apologized to Courtney Smith in the first segment of a two-part interview with Tom Rinaldi.

Meyer, who is in his seventh season as the Buckeyes coach, will return to the sideline for the first time in the 2018 season on Saturday when Ohio State hosts Tulane.