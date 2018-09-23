Virginia Tech dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from its program for failing to uphold team standards, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday.

Hill's dismissal comes less than 24 hours after Virginia Tech suffered the most stunning upset of the college football season thus far in a 49-35 loss to Old Dominion.

"After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech," Fuente said in a statement. "I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be."

Hill, who's tallied 11 tackles this season, led the Hokies with 4.5 tackles for loss this season. He had recorded 3.5 sacks.

On Sunday morning, Hill tweeted about the Hokies accepting responsibility as a team for their defeat against Old Dominion. Then roughly an hour after, he posted a screenshot of a tweet explaining that the 632 yards Virginia Tech relinquished was the most given up by the program since Bud Foster took over as defensive coordinator 24 seasons ago.

The Hokies next face Duke on Saturday, Sept. 29.