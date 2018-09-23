Virginia Tech Dismisses Junior DE Trevon Hill for Not Upholding Team Standards

Less than 24 hours after being upset by Old Dominion, Virginia Tech dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill on Sunday morning.

By Kaelen Jones
September 23, 2018

Virginia Tech dismissed junior defensive end Trevon Hill from its program for failing to uphold team standards, Hokies head coach Justin Fuente announced Sunday.

Hill's dismissal comes less than 24 hours after Virginia Tech suffered the most stunning upset of the college football season thus far in a 49-35 loss to Old Dominion.

"After consultation with our coaching staff and administration at Virginia Tech, Trevon Hill has been dismissed from the football team effective immediately for not upholding the high standards that we have for our student-athletes at Virginia Tech," Fuente said in a statement. "I will always put the interests of Virginia Tech and our team first no matter how difficult those decisions may be."

Hill, who's tallied 11 tackles this season, led the Hokies with 4.5 tackles for loss this season. He had recorded 3.5 sacks.

On Sunday morning, Hill tweeted about the Hokies accepting responsibility as a team for their defeat against Old Dominion. Then roughly an hour after, he posted a screenshot of a tweet explaining that the 632 yards Virginia Tech relinquished was the most given up by the program since Bud Foster took over as defensive coordinator 24 seasons ago.

The Hokies next face Duke on Saturday, Sept. 29.

You May Like

More College Football

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)