Stanford senior tailback Bryce Love exited Saturday's contest against Notre Dame and headed to the locker room after appearing to roll his ankle. He limped off the field.

Love left the contest early in the fourth quarter with the Cardinal trailing by one possession. The Heisman hopeful had rushed 17 times for 73 yards, including a 39-yard touchdown.

Love has been hampered by his ankle since originally injuring it last season against Oregon on Oct. 14.