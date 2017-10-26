Stanford Running Back Bryce Love Out Against Oregon State

Stanford's star running back Bryce Love will not play against Oregon State Thursday.

By Associated Press
October 26, 2017

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) Stanford running back and Heisman Trophy hopeful Bryce Love won't play against Oregon State on Thursday night.

Love, the nation's top running back with an average of 198.1 yards rushing per game, tweaked an ankle against Oregon on Oct. 14. The No. 20 Cardinal announced that Love would sit out about 90 minutes before game time in Corvallis.

A midseason AP All-American, Love has run for 1,387 total yards this season and is averaging 10.27 yards per carry - both also national bests.

Love ran for 147 yards and two touchdowns in Stanford's 49-7 victory at home over the Ducks. A few days later, Stanford formally launched his Heisman campaign with the hashtag HeismanLove.

You May Like

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters