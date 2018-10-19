Indiana Running Back Morgan Ellison Dismissed From Program After Sexual Assault Investigation

Morgan resumed practice on Oct. 2 after being suspended on Aug. 24. 

By Michael Shapiro
October 19, 2018

Indiana dismissed running back Morgan Ellison from the program on Friday per the Indianapolis Star after a university panel determined he sexually assaulted a fellow student. Ellison was suspended from the university for two and a half years on Oct. 10

"Effective today, Oct. 19, 2018, sophomore Morgan Ellison has been suspended for two and one half years from Indiana University," a statement from Indiana said on Friday, "dismissing him from all university-related activities and resulting in his permanent dismissal from the football team."

The Hoosiers suspended Ellison indefinitely on Aug. 24. He led the Hoosiers in rushing with 704 yards and six touchdowns last season, winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week twice. 

Ellison is barred from stepping foot on the Indiana campus until March 2021.

Indiana is 4–3, 1–3 Big Ten in 2018, good for sixth in the Big Ten East. The Hoosiers face No. 18 Penn State on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. 

