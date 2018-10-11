Running back Morgan Ellison was suspended from campus for 2.5 years after an Indiana University panel determined that he sexually assaulted a fellow student, the Indianapolis Star reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, Ellison is accused of having sexually assaulted the student while she was asleep and continued to assault her after she woke up. Ellison denied using force during the hearing and said the alleged encounter was consensual. The Star reported that it is unclear if the police department has investigated the claims and that the sophomore running back has not been charged for the alleged assault.

Ellison was suspended indefinitely from "all football activities" on Aug. 24 for unknown reasons, but on Oct. 2, coach Tom Allen said Ellison had resumed practice. The news came one day before the IU panel informed Ellison of its decision.

Ellison is required to undergo counseling and is prohibited from stepping foot on campus throughout his suspension. He is also barred from having contact with the student he is accused of assaulting.

As a freshman, Ellison led the team with 704 rushing yards and six touchdowns. Ellison was set to serve as the team's starter heading into the season.

Ellison has until Thursday to appeal the suspension.