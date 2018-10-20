Michigan defensive end Chase Winovich is the latest Wolverine to revive the "little brother" comments about inter-state rival Michigan State.

Following Michigan's 21–7 win over Michigan State in East Lansing, Winovich didn't hold back during a post-game interview.

"We knew that they couldn't hang with us," Winovich said. "We did what we had to do. Sometimes your little brother starts acting up, and you just gotta put them in place."

Winovich's comments come after the two teams got into an altercation prior to the start of the game. After the incident, Michigan linebacker Devin Bush tried to ruin the turf by running his cleats over the Spartan logo at midfield.

The younger sibling comparison comes from a 2007 game, when Michigan running back Mike Hart infamously called the Spartans "little brother."

At the time, Michigan had defeated Michigan State in six straight games and 10 of the last 12. Prior to Saturday's game, Michigan State had won eight of the last 10 matchups.

This year, the "sibling" trash talk began before the season's start at Big Ten media days in July. Michigan State running back LJ Scott said the Spartans receive a lack of respect from the Wolverines and their fans. He was quick to share why he thought that was the case.

"I don't know, probably because they're our little sisters, I guess," he said.