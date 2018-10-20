Former Clemson QB Kelly Bryant Spotted at Arkansas Game vs. Tulsa

The senior signal caller was watching the Razorbacks from the stands on Saturday.

By Emily Caron
October 20, 2018

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who lost his starting job earlier this season to freshman Trevor Lawrence, was spotted in the Arkansas stands on Saturday.

Bryant started the first four games of the season for the Tigers but was replaced as quarterback before the team's Week 5 game against Syracuse. Losing his starting job prompted Bryant to announce his intent to transfer from the program. The senior signal caller can take advantage of a new NCAA rule which allows football players to play up to four games of a season and still redshirt without losing a season of eligibility.

After an unofficial visit to North Carolina last weekend, Bryant visited a struggling Arkansas (1–6) on Saturday as the Razorbacks look to secure just their second win of the season against Tulsa. First-year Arkansas head coach Chad Morris was Clemson’s offensive coordinator in 2014, when Bryant first committed to play for the Tigers.

Bryant, who led the Tigers to a College Football Playoff appearance in 2017, completed 67% of his passes for 461 with two touchdowns and one interception this season. He had a 16–2 record as a starter for Clemson.

