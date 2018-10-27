The UCF Knights were the only FBS team to finish the 2017 college football season without a loss. After going a perfect 13-0 in the AAC for a title and Peach Bowl win against Auburn, UCF is on a mission to repeat last year's success with another undefeated season. The Knights, however, are not alone in that quest. Four other teams remain undefeated through Week 8: Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and South Florida remain loss-less alongside UCF.

Here are the five remaining undefeated college football teams for the 2018 season as Week 9 contests kick off.

No. 1 Alabama (8-0)

The Crimson Tide are on a bye in Week 9 after securing eight straight wins to start the season. The reigning national champions defeated Tennessee in Week 8 after a 28-point first quarter, led by Heisman contender Tua Tagovailoa. They went on to score 30 more points, ending in a 58-21 win. With the win, Alabama moved to 5-0 in the SEC. Nick Saban moved to 15-0 in games against his previous assistant coaches. The Crimson Tide take on LSU next in a storied SEC showdown on Nov. 3.

No. 2 Clemson (7-0)

The No. 2 Tigers dominated NC State 41-7 in Week 8 to improve to a perfect 7-0. The Wolfpack was also undefeated going into the game but didn't stand a chance against Clemson after being shut out for three straight quarters. A single touchdown wasn't enough to stop Dabo Swinney's star freshman signal caller, Trevor Lawrence. None of the Tigers remaining opponents are currently ranked, meaning Clemson could be well on its way to another dominant season and likely ACC championship.

The Tigers take on a struggling Florida State team in Week 9 as they seek an eighth win on the season. Kickoff is set for noon ET on Saturday, Oct. 27.

No. 3 Notre Dame (7-0)

The Fighting Irish are another 7-0 team in 2018. Notre Dame started the season off strong with a 24-17 win over Michigan and proceeded to secure subsequent wins over Ball State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Standford, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh, which put them at No. 3 nationally with a perfect record. Junior quarterback Ian Book looks to keep the Irish unbeaten after a bye week, when Notre Dame takes on the Navy Midshipmen in Week 9 on Saturday, Oct. 27. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

No. 10 UCF (7-0)

Everyone knows UCF went undefeated in 2017 — and was the only team to do so. The Knights are going for Round 2 in 2018 after starting the season without a loss, bringing the team to a total of 20 consecutive wins. They touted their undefeated record all the way to a self-declared 2017 national championship title and have called out anyone who questions their dominance again in 2018.

UCF shut down East Carolina 37-10 before a bye week gives them some time to rest. The team returns to its quest for a second straight undefeated season on Nov. 1 vs. Temple.

No. 21 South Florida (7-0)

South Florida faces the Houston Cougars on Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET after almost losing to UConn in Week 8. The Bulls pulled out their seventh win of the season with a 38-30 victory on the road, but the Huskies launched a comeback in the fourth quarter after trailing by 16. They weren't able to top South Florida, but they put up enough of a fight to threaten the Bulls undefeated season.

Follow along with Week 9 scores here.