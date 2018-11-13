Mike Leach Gives Detailed Analysis of Hypothetical Brawl Between All Pac-12 Coaches

Coach Leach thinks he’d stand a pretty good chance, but he thinks two fellow coaches make formidable opponents. 

By Dan Gartland
November 13, 2018

One of the last pure joys left in college football is Washington State head coach Mike Leach answering random questions from fans. He’ll ramble about tracking a racoon, or give wedding advice, or how he hopes Bigfoot and aliens exist.

Or, as the case was this week, Leach will earnestly break down the concept of a brawl between every football coach in the Pac-12 and who he thinks has the best chance of being the last man standing. 

It’s tough to argue with Leach’s picks of Herm Edwards (Arizona State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah). Edwards is certainly more energetic than any coach in the Pac-12 and Whittingham’s workouts are so intense even his players are dumbfounded. I can’t help but think, though, that he’s not taking Oregon’s Mario Cristobal—a former all-conference offensive lineman—seriously enough. 

Leach was too polite to reveal which of his colleagues he considers the least intimidating but we can all agree it’s Chris Petersen, right?

College Football

