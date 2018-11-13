One of the last pure joys left in college football is Washington State head coach Mike Leach answering random questions from fans. He’ll ramble about tracking a racoon, or give wedding advice, or how he hopes Bigfoot and aliens exist.

Or, as the case was this week, Leach will earnestly break down the concept of a brawl between every football coach in the Pac-12 and who he thinks has the best chance of being the last man standing.

I know we've all wondered it, but if there was an all out brawl among the Pac-12 football head coaches, who would be the last coach standing? Here's Mike Leach's take: pic.twitter.com/CBguAAbn8r — Femi Abebefe (@SWXFemi) November 13, 2018

It’s tough to argue with Leach’s picks of Herm Edwards (Arizona State) and Kyle Whittingham (Utah). Edwards is certainly more energetic than any coach in the Pac-12 and Whittingham’s workouts are so intense even his players are dumbfounded. I can’t help but think, though, that he’s not taking Oregon’s Mario Cristobal—a former all-conference offensive lineman—seriously enough.

Leach was too polite to reveal which of his colleagues he considers the least intimidating but we can all agree it’s Chris Petersen, right?