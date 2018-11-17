West Virginia found a way to take a dig at Big 12 rival Texas during its thrilling conference matchup against Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Earlier this season, the Mountaineers were flagged twice for unsportsmanlike conduct while flashing the "Horns Down" hand gesture to the Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. This time, however, the West Virginia coaching staff used it to signal a play-call during the fourth quarter.

WVU called for the "horns down" play, and Grier runs a draw for a touchdown. pic.twitter.com/Uxc3whEpZg — Ian Wharton (@NFLFilmStudy) November 18, 2018

The play sent in was the same one the Mountaineers executed when they converted a two-point attempt against the Longhorns, when quarterback Will Grier scored on a designed quarterback draw.

West Virginia was also successful this time around, as Grier found the end zone for a touchdown. The problem: the Mountaineers didn't come away with a victory, failing to score on the final play of the game.

Immediately after the game went final, Texas's official Twitter account sent out a tweet saying, "Horns GO UP!!!!!" including a GIF with the phrase "HORNS UP."

For the Longhorns, the result was important: If Texas and the Oklahoma Sooners win out, they will meet in the Big 12 Championship Game in Arlington on Dec. 1.